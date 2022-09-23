BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Rashid A Buttar - Hydrogel in the COVID-19 Injections Has Been Programmed for 5G Activation
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
765 views • September 23, 2022

Maria Zeee


September 22, 2022


Dr. Rashid A Buttar joins us to discuss the hydrogel in the COVID-19 injections as a delivery system which has been programmed with hemorrhagic fevers such as Marburg, Ebola, and others, and can be activated by 5G. We also discuss the solution Dr. Buttar believes can help the world and those who have been injected.


To access the information discussed by Dr. Buttar in this interview click the link below, click on the big red button that says, 'Click Here To Order YOUR Lifetime Digital Access To The 4th Annual International Advanced Medicine Conference (AMC) 2022 Today' and enter promo code 'MARIA' for an additional 20% discount off the price:


https://advmed.samcart.com/products/amc-2022-digital-down-loads


To follow doctor Buttar's work, visit the below link:


https://drbuttar.info/


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://donate.stripe.com/6oEdUL2eF1IAdXibII


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


https://www.survivalsuppliesaustralia.com.au/?b7=zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


Maria is a regular contributor to Red Voice Media (RVM), releasing exclusive content each week. Subscribe to RVM Premium for just $1 today via this link:


https://redvoicemedia.net/zeee


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1l6571-dr.-rashid-a-buttar-hydrogel-in-the-covid-19-injections-has-been-programmed.html


Keywords
healthvaccine5gebolamedicinejabshotinoculationprogrammedinjectionhemorrhagic feveractivationdelivery systemcoviddr rashid a buttarhydrogelmarburgmaria zeee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on Bright U: Chlorella and spirulina&#8217;s role in DNA protection

“UNBREAKABLE” on Bright U: Chlorella and spirulina’s role in DNA protection

Belle Carter
Hinge Exercises for Hip Function: The Epoch Times Details Five Movements

Hinge Exercises for Hip Function: The Epoch Times Details Five Movements

Edison Reed
Hormonal imbalance: The hidden dangers of synthetic estrogen and the case for natural solutions

Hormonal imbalance: The hidden dangers of synthetic estrogen and the case for natural solutions

Patrick Lewis
Stamina Building Strategies: A Fact-Based Overview

Stamina Building Strategies: A Fact-Based Overview

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Compound From Pomegranates, Walnuts May Improve Heart Function in Heart Failure

Study: Compound From Pomegranates, Walnuts May Improve Heart Function in Heart Failure

Coco Somers
Aloe Vera Juice and Gut Lining Repair: Evidence Remains Mixed, Dietitians Say

Aloe Vera Juice and Gut Lining Repair: Evidence Remains Mixed, Dietitians Say

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy