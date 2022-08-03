Dr. Mark Crispin Miller: Propaganda Overview and Flashpoints

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Dr. Mark Crispin Miller was the perfect speaker to kick off AFA's conference on PROPAGANDA. He is a Professor of Media, Culture and Communication at New York University. He is the author of several books and editor of several others. He wrote the superb forward to the iconic book PROPAGANDA by Edward Bernays, and in recent years his hard-hitting investigations and analyses into current-day propagandizing, deceit, deceptions and overall totalitarian underhandedness have been must-reads. His substack, News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller and website are among the best on this topic. Outspoken, truth-oriented, freedom-defending, Dr. Miller is an exceptional speaker and we were delighted that he set the stage for the conference.