The 9/11 Emergency: From Gladio to Gun Grabbing - #NewWorldNextWeek



The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel





news9/11false flag

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw529/

This week on the New World Next Week: the 9/11 legacy continues to reverberate as the national emergency renewal ritual repeats; NATO's false flag shenanigans are part of the latest Gladio trial in Italy; and the New Mexico gun grab psyop can be read in many ways.

CSID: 33db0f4eea9a285b

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co