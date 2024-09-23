Natural medicine: know formulations and how they works with your own biosynthesis in the GMO era!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Judy Mikovits, PHD: Your plants can't be GMO because your plants aren't balancing their plant immunity and growth.

Robert Scott Bell: If I come back out to something that we all grew up with, most of us, Aspirin. When I read the adverse effects associated with ingesting aspirin as a synthetic aspirin, not like from white willow bark, you know, the balance like we've grown up with.

Judy Mikovits, PHD: if you take those drugs, old drugs and protect the pathways. Your problem is your willow bark isn't making salicylates and long chain non coding RNA because your soil, they're not getting the nutrients from the soil.

Robert Scott Bell: Right, just like everything.

Judy Mikovits, PHD: So you better be using aspirin, but protect the pathways. Make it an Aneustat. That's why Natokin Plus, it's all right there, if this process is indeed disturbed. You know, people are just taking it like candy. You know. Why do you take things? People are like: Well, I'm taking NattoKinase... Why? ... Well, because somebody said, so, and it’s COVID... think, are you sick? You know, are you symptomatic? Can we look at that? Why are you just ingesting stuff you don't know? So, this long chain, non coding here, balances immunity and growth.

What are we calling our children, our babies who are fat and flabby, Failure to Thrive? No, it's this balance! You've injected so much inflammatory stuff in them and their mothers have ingested and been injected through three generations, now, that your plants don't do this, so you better be taking something, but you better know the formulation and how it works with your own biosynthesis. Every GMO has destroyed this. We won't make salicylates. We won't make salicylic acid. In Cardio Miracle also is a bark, a very specific bark, in order to get terpenes and oils, all cannabinoids are terpenes, but not all terpenes are cannabinoids.





09/08/2024 - Robert Scott Bell Sunday Conversation: https://rumble.com/v5e2lgj-a-sunday-conversation-with-dr.-judy-mikovits.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Daily Protocol: Nutritional foundation, with Cardio Miracle Foundation. https://tinyurl.com/DailyProtocolNutriFoundation