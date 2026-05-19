Iran Minions: mocking Trump's Truth Social daily meltdowns

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Iranians mocking Trump's Truth Social meltdowns daily. We had Lego, now we have Minions.
Iran trolls Trump with a Despicable Me AI video
The Iranian Embassy in Ghana responded to the US president's threats with a clip where minions erase his "Operation Epic Fury" strikes from a map of Iran.
💬 "Trump drew threats on our map. We brought a galaxy," the embassy added.