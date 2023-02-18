Create New Account
How Darwin's Theory of Evolution created the Eugenics cult that is pushing Transhumanism
In this episode of TishTalk, I speak to Matt Ehret (Author of the Clash of America series) about how Darwin's Theory of Evolution created the Eugenics cult that believes in a depopluation agenda. We discuss the dangers of adopting worldviews based on eugenics programming that has a goal of a creating conflict and scarcity in a dumbed down society that is easier to control and dominate. We review the history of Eugenics and why the globalists are resorting to AI now to force their New World Order Godless Agenda. 

