Cool Water | Marty Robbins | Lyrics

This is an old western ballad sung by Marty Robbins with his distinctive voice from my childhood days. What a great song of perseverance, or what the Bible calls “Importunity” (Luke 11:8). Never give up the search for the Truth of life and the revelation of Jesus Christ, which is why we are to walk the narrow way to be authentically born again.
After becoming a Christian in 1999 I started reading and studying the Bible with a real THIRST for the truth. It was then that I realized “water” was a code word for God’s Divine Agape Love.
Lyrics
All day I've faced a barren waste
Without the taste of water, cool water
Old Dan and I with throats burned dry
And souls that cry for water
Cool, clear water
The nights are cool and I'm a fool
Each star's a pool of water, cool water
And with the dawn I'll wake and yawn
And carry on to water
Cool, clear water
Keep a-movin', Dan, don't you listen to him, Dan
He's a devil, not a man
And he spreads the burnin' sand with water
Dan, can you see that big, green tree?
Where the water's runnin' free
And it's waitin' there for you and me?
Water, cool, clear water
The shadows sway and seem to say
"Tonight we pray for water, cool water"
And way up there He'll hear our prayer
And show us where there's water
Cool, clear water
Keep a-movin', Dan, don't you listen to him, Dan
He's a devil, not a man
And he spreads the burnin' sand with water
Dan, can you see that big, green tree?
Where the water's runnin' free
And it's waitin' there for you and me?
Water, cool, clear water
Cool, clear water
____________________
Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled. (Matt 5:6)
____________________