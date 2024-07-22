Cool Water | Marty Robbins | Lyrics

This is an old western ballad sung by Marty Robbins with his distinctive voice from my childhood days. What a great song of perseverance, or what the Bible calls “Importunity” (Luke 11:8). Never give up the search for the Truth of life and the revelation of Jesus Christ, which is why we are to walk the narrow way to be authentically born again. After becoming a Christian in 1999 I started reading and studying the Bible with a real THIRST for the truth. It was then that I realized “water” was a code word for God’s Divine Agape Love.







All day I've faced a barren waste

Without the taste of water, cool water

Old Dan and I with throats burned dry

And souls that cry for water

The nights are cool and I'm a fool

Each star's a pool of water, cool water

And with the dawn I'll wake and yawn

And carry on to water

Keep a-movin', Dan, don't you listen to him, Dan

He's a devil, not a man

And he spreads the burnin' sand with water

Dan, can you see that big, green tree?

Where the water's runnin' free

And it's waitin' there for you and me?

The shadows sway and seem to say

"Tonight we pray for water, cool water"

And way up there He'll hear our prayer

And show us where there's water

Keep a-movin', Dan, don't you listen to him, Dan

He's a devil, not a man

And he spreads the burnin' sand with water

Dan, can you see that big, green tree?

Where the water's runnin' free

And it's waitin' there for you and me?

Water, cool, clear water

Blessed are they which do hunger and thirst after righteousness: for they shall be filled. (Matt 5:6)

