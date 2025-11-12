© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hongqi Bridge Collapses Months After Opening | Sichuan Infrastructure Crisis
The Hongqi Bridge in western China’s Sichuan Province partially collapsed on November 11, 2025, following a landslide caused by geological instability. The bridge, a vital transport link on the G317 highway, had just months of use before the failure. Officials confirmed no casualties and have begun a full investigation.
