Hongqi Bridge Collapses Months After Opening | Sichuan Infrastructure Crisis
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
11 followers
0
101 views • 1 day ago

Hongqi Bridge Collapses Months After Opening | Sichuan Infrastructure Crisis

http://newsplusglobe.com/

The Hongqi Bridge in western China’s Sichuan Province partially collapsed on November 11, 2025, following a landslide caused by geological instability. The bridge, a vital transport link on the G317 highway, had just months of use before the failure. Officials confirmed no casualties and have begun a full investigation.

#HongqiBridge #Sichuan #ChinaInfrastructure #BridgeCollapse #G317Highway #Landslide #InfrastructureSafety #ChinaNews

hongqi bridge collapsesichuan bridge failurechina infrastructureg317 highwaylandslide damagebridge safetychinese transportationinfrastructure investigation
