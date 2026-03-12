Property Tax System Fraud and Manipulation, an interview with Mitch Vexler

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What if property taxes were built on manipulated numbers? Evidence suggests appraisal systems may be inflating valuations and creating billions in questionable debt tied to municipal bonds. When financial structures depend on manipulated data, the consequences ripple through pensions, banks, and the broader economy. The bigger question: how widespread is the problem?
#PropertyTaxes #FinancialSystem #MunicipalBonds #EconomicTransparency #TaxReform #Finance
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