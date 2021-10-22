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Former Pfizer Employee/BioTech Analyst: Genetic Code Stolen With PCR Tests
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
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63 views • October 22, 2021
Yet another piece of the big picture puzzle is revealed by Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and biotech analyst. They are data farming your DNA and sending your genetic code to China.

PCR Tests Hijack Your Genetic Code and transmits it to China

Karen Kingston is a former Pfizer employee and a biotech analyst. Kingston joined Stew Peters to reveal how the PCR tests many are subjected to are hijacking your genetic code and transmitting the information back to China.

Dr. Zelenko Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com

Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV

Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
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vaccineschinapcrcovidplandemic
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