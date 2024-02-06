Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Swarm Intentionally Keeps Police Ignorant on Election Laws
channel image
What is happening
9194 Subscribers
Shop now
36 views
Published a day ago
Feb 6, 2024
796 views • Feb 6, 2024

Police are NOT educated on citizens RIGHTS to collect signatures, outside retailers,for ballot access during elections The is BY DESIGN! As THIS video shows,THAT education then falls on Shiva4President.com when they’re sent to harass our volunteers Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Is this fair? -Dr.SHIVA

Keywords
swarmdr shiva ayyaduraimit phdelection lawscollecting signaturesintentionally keepspolice ignorant

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket