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CHP Talks - Disability Ethics and Christian Responsibility
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8 views • August 20, 2020
August 20, 2020 - Dr. Heidi Janz, Adjunct Professor at the University of Alberta’s John Dosseter Health Ethics Centre, speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel about the barriers facing people with disabilities in Canada today. Dr. Janz is a committed Christian and chairs the Council of Canadians with Disabilities’ Ending-of-Life Ethics Committee. She also speaks about the undercurrent of ‘ableism’ in our society and the need for greater understanding and a more robust response from Christians to these challenges.
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
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CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Subscribe to our Brighteon Channel: http://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS.com: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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