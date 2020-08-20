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CHP Talks - Disability Ethics and Christian Responsibility
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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8 views • August 20, 2020
August 20, 2020 - Dr. Heidi Janz, Adjunct Professor at the University of Alberta’s John Dosseter Health Ethics Centre, speaks with Rod Taylor and Peter Vogel about the barriers facing people with disabilities in Canada today. Dr. Janz is a committed Christian and chairs the Council of Canadians with Disabilities’ Ending-of-Life Ethics Committee. She also speaks about the undercurrent of ‘ableism’ in our society and the need for greater understanding and a more robust response from Christians to these challenges.

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canadahealthcareethicschp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorbarriersend of lifepeter vogeldisabilitiesaccesscanadian politicsaccessibilitycdnpoliheidi janzableismhomecare
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