What is the difference between a wind turbine and a toothbrush? | 09-Nov-2022 | www.kla.tv/24096

Shocked by the pictures of the disposal of used rotor blades of wind
turbines, Manu wonders why the "Green Party" relies on wind and sun
in their election campaign.
▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Wind turbine disposal
www.mdr.de/nachrichten/deutschland/panorama/recycling-windkraftanlagen-entsorgung-windenergie-100.html
Health
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJVwR5tlVaY
https://auf1.tv/nachrichten-auf1/klima-politik-die-verschwiegenen-gesundheitsgefahren-der-energiewende/
Climate change and environmental degradation caused by wind turbines
https://auf1.tv/nachrichten-auf1/schockieren-studien-koennten-windraeder-duerren-ausloesen
www.wochenblick.at/umwelt/windraeder-sind-schlimmere-klimakiller-als-inlandsfluege/
https://www.gegenwind-lohra.de/images/Fachinformationen/Argumente/ZdG-Heizen_Windraeder_die_Klimaerwaermung_an-28102019.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVc9Y7ZlpPc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtLf8s5THvw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjLKmdSRjcw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVUBxQFV7hw
https://www.ardmediathek.de/video/plusminus/sf6-die-schlummernde-gefahr-in-windraedern/das-erste/Y3JpZDovL2Rhc2Vyc3RlLmRlL3BsdXNtaW51cy9kMzUyYzFlZS0wZmRiLTQ3ZjUtOGFhNy1iNGFlODVjMjI5YmU
Oil guzzlers
https://www.wochenblick.at/welt/havarie-in-schweden-enthuellte-enormen-oelverbrauch-und-umweltschaeden-durch-windraeder/
Balsa wood/rare earths
https://auf1.tv/nachrichten-auf1/oekosozialistisches-grauen-wie-der-klima-wahnsinn-die-umwelt-zerstoert
https://auf1.tv/nachrichten-auf1/nachrichten-auf1-vom-14-februar-2022
Dormouse saves storybook forest
https://auf1.tv/nachrichten-auf1/nachrichten-auf1-vom-19-mai-2022/?mc_cid=46e2b88488&mc_eid=fa0d42e02a
