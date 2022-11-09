What is the difference between a wind turbine and a toothbrush? | 09-Nov-2022 | www.kla.tv/24096

Create New Account
What is the difference between a wind turbine and a toothbrush? | 09-Nov-2022
Kla.TV - English
Shocked by the pictures of the disposal of used rotor blades of wind turbines, Manu wonders why the "Green Party" relies on wind and sun in their election campaign.

👉 https://kla.tv/24096


▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


Wind turbine disposal

www.mdr.de/nachrichten/deutschland/panorama/recycling-windkraftanlagen-entsorgung-windenergie-100.html


Health

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJVwR5tlVaY

https://auf1.tv/nachrichten-auf1/klima-politik-die-verschwiegenen-gesundheitsgefahren-der-energiewende/


Climate change and environmental degradation caused by wind turbines

https://auf1.tv/nachrichten-auf1/schockieren-studien-koennten-windraeder-duerren-ausloesen

www.wochenblick.at/umwelt/windraeder-sind-schlimmere-klimakiller-als-inlandsfluege/

https://www.gegenwind-lohra.de/images/Fachinformationen/Argumente/ZdG-Heizen_Windraeder_die_Klimaerwaermung_an-28102019.pdf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVc9Y7ZlpPc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wtLf8s5THvw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MjLKmdSRjcw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cVUBxQFV7hw

https://www.ardmediathek.de/video/plusminus/sf6-die-schlummernde-gefahr-in-windraedern/das-erste/Y3JpZDovL2Rhc2Vyc3RlLmRlL3BsdXNtaW51cy9kMzUyYzFlZS0wZmRiLTQ3ZjUtOGFhNy1iNGFlODVjMjI5YmU


Oil guzzlers

https://www.wochenblick.at/welt/havarie-in-schweden-enthuellte-enormen-oelverbrauch-und-umweltschaeden-durch-windraeder/


Balsa wood/rare earths

https://auf1.tv/nachrichten-auf1/oekosozialistisches-grauen-wie-der-klima-wahnsinn-die-umwelt-zerstoert

https://auf1.tv/nachrichten-auf1/nachrichten-auf1-vom-14-februar-2022


Dormouse saves storybook forest

https://auf1.tv/nachrichten-auf1/nachrichten-auf1-vom-19-mai-2022/?mc_cid=46e2b88488&mc_eid=fa0d42e02a

environmentpoliticsforestpollutionwind turbinedieback

