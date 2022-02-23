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Over 30 Freshly Baked Hops Bread
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50 views • February 23, 2022
Check out Vaughn's homemade, freshly baked hops. It's absolutely delicious hot out of the oven. #shorts
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An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#shorts #bread #hops #trini #trinihops
Subscribe to the Berkeley Chefs channel on YouTube: https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetochannel
Please consider supporting Berkeley Chefs
►BUY Berkeley Chefs gear - https://berkeleychefs.com/getyourgear
►Support our plant-based cooking channel - https://subscribestar.com/berkeleychefs
►Sign up for our free email list! - https://berkeleychefs.com/jointhelist
Make sure to follow Berkeley Chefs on other social media too!
PINTEREST: https://www.pinterest.ca/berkeleychefs/
BRIGHTEON - https://berkeleychefs.com/checkourchannel
RUMBLE - https://berkeleychefs.com/subscribetorumblechannel
An original video production by Berkeley Chefs.
#shorts #bread #hops #trini #trinihops
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