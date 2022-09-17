Create New Account
What You Were Never Taught In School About America's Founding Documents
69 views
Sons of Liberty
Published 2 months ago |

Many people have never taken the time to actually read The Declaration of Independence, The Articles of Confederation or The united States of America Constitution. In fact, many have not even given thought to their state constitution. Katie Hunting from Article1Assemblies.com joins me for a thought provoking discussion of these documents and what we were never taught in the public indoctrination centers we call public schools.

