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JBS CEO Bill Hahn: A Program to Save the Country
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50 views • July 07, 2021
At the Red Pill Expo in Rapid City South Dakota, Bill Hahn, the CEO of the John Birch Society, describes some of the challenges facing America today including the threat posed by critical race theory in the nation's classrooms. Noting that only an educated and aware electorate can correct the course of the nation, Mr. Hahn describes the programs and services provided by the John Birch Society and argues that only members working together on those projects can save the country.
To find out more and to join The John Birch Society, visit www.JBS.org
To find out more and to join The John Birch Society, visit www.JBS.org
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