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End Times: Merging of Psychedelics and Technology
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14 views • November 19, 2021
Some of the biggest leaders in the tech world are at the forefront of a psychedelics renaissance — pushing for the use of DMT, Psilocybin, and LSD for a wide range of things: unlocking creativity, spiritual “enlightenment,” and the treatment of mental disorders.
What is truly being unlocked, however, is a gateway to demonic influence. Many of the tech elite are being inspired by dark spiritual entities to create the technology that is going to shape the foundation of the coming Antichrist system.
In these end times, it is so important that we as Christians are feeding on the word of God and that we are fortified in his Spirit. Get into your Bible today!
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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
What is truly being unlocked, however, is a gateway to demonic influence. Many of the tech elite are being inspired by dark spiritual entities to create the technology that is going to shape the foundation of the coming Antichrist system.
In these end times, it is so important that we as Christians are feeding on the word of God and that we are fortified in his Spirit. Get into your Bible today!
**********
If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!
Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005
You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:
IGBY International Ministries
PO Box 797
Decatur, IL 62525
Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.
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