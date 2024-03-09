The Gospel Never Told Pt 1

You might be already wondering what the Gospel Never Told is. Isn't the Gospel the Good News about Jesus Christ, the Son of God, who died, was buried, and rose from the dead on the third day and if you repeat this and believe it then you are saved? Isn't the Gospel about 'personal salvation'?
What else is there to know?
Well, a whole lot more, and unfortunately you've never been told.
Follow along: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/the-gospel-never-told/
Let me help you understand the WHOLE Gospel, from Genesis to Revelation.
