BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON HB003 YOM HABIKKURIM MAKING YEHOVAH FIRST

HB002B THE 7TH DAY OF HAG MATZAH “THE HONEYMOON IS ENDING”
Scripture: Vayikra (Lev) 23:1-8 On the seventh day is a holy convocation.
SYNOPSIS: There is so much biblical information about all of YEHOVAH’S holy days but this one. Why is this one a mystery? It is a commanded festive gathering. So why no simple things for us to do like Pesach or Sukkot? Hag Matzah day 7 is about the honeymoon is over and the marriage is about to begin. Many people plan for the wedding but not the marriage. For this holy day we are going to look at consecration, the number 7 and 21. The 7th day of Hag Matzah is more important than you can imagine.
BIBLE VERSES: Vayikra (Lev) 23:1-8 On the seventh day is a holy convocation. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:29-32 The Consecration our marriage to ELOHIM begins. B’resheet (Gen) 29:26-28 the honeymoon is for 1 week. Sh’mot (Ex) 29:35 You are to spend seven days consecrating them. Sh’mot (Ex) 29:1-9 Here is what you are to do to consecrate them for ministry. Mattiyahu (Mat) 26:26 Consecrating them for the Priesthood. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:15-20 In Egypt YEHOVAH said no matter where you live. Sh’mot (Ex) 12:19-20 confirming Hag Matzah for Israelite & the Nations.
