BrightLearn - Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite by Peter Schweizer
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
198 followers
110 views • 1 month ago

Peter Schweizer's "Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America's Progressive Elite" explores allegations of misuse of public office for personal gain among prominent American politicians. The book examines figures such as the Clintons, whose financial dealings and foundation donations drew scrutiny, Kamala Harris, whose career ties to Willie Brown and criticisms over prosecutorial decisions are highlighted, and Joe Biden, whose family's business ventures in Ukraine and China have faced questions. Schweizer also discusses Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Sherrod Brown and Bernie Sanders and their corrupt activities. These examples underscore Schweizer's argument about the need for accountability, transparency, and integrity in public life, emphasizing the ethical challenges posed by power.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
