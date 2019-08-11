Orgone Pyramids 5G EMF High Frequency Radiation Protection

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Even though we can't see them and don't hear much about them, electromagnetic fields (EMFs) from wireless technology and other electronics can and do affect humans when numerous devices are operating.
I have been concerned about EMFs for over 20 years! And because technology, especially wireless technology, has increased the exposure to EMFs quite significantly, I limit my exposure in several ways: I shut off the computer AND router at night, I keep my cell phone in a different room and preferably off when I am sleeping, and I have plenty of orgonite placed strategically in my home and office space.
Orgone Energy and Orgonite help protect against invisible EMFs. We use the powerful combination of pyramids and orgone energy to ionize our environment because we want to pack the surrounding atmosphere with healthy, negatively charged ions that neutralize harmful EMFs.
Shungite/Orgonite is a rare mineral found only in one region on Earth in Russia where it is used in water filtration. Shungite/Orgonite is perhaps best known for its ability to provide protection against electromagnetic radiation.
To learn more, please download our Free 12-page Orgonite Guide Basics: what Orgone energy is, why it works and how orgonite is used: https://fringeenergy.com/the-orgonite-guide-2/
https://fringeenergy.com/product/orgo... - Orgone Charge Plate - Our Bronze Orgone Charge Plates are handmade passive ionizers that help to clean the home and office environment, and preserve food and drinks. Each charge plate is handmade using a blend of quartz, Shungite, brass and iron oxide powders, encased in an epoxy resin. Our Orgone Charge Plates can be used in the freezer to structure ice and food, giving it more energy. When used in the refrigerator, Orgone preserves food longer. Orgone Charge Plates emit a field of negative ions that neutralize electromagnetic fields, offering protection from technologies such as 5G and other high frequency radiation.
https://fringeenergy.com/product/shun... - Shungite Orgonite Charge Plate - Our Special Edition Shungite Orgonite Charge Plates are handmade passive ionizers that help to clean the environment around your home and preserve your food and drinks. Shungite is a rare stone that can only be found in Karelia, Russia. This mineral has some incredible scientific properties that can be used to improve your health and environment.
https://fringeenergy.com/product/orgo... - Set of 3 Charge Plates - Preserve fruits, vegetables, and drinks inside/outside the fridge/freezer, thus extending the shelf-life and saving money * Enhances energy fields and reduces the negative effects of EMF on the body * Feel less stressed and restless * Can be sat on or used under a pillow to help reduce EMF-induced insomnia
https://fringeenergy.com/product/orgo... - Orgone Sleeping Pod - I suffered from insomnia for years until I found this solution. Our sleeping pod is an orgonite composite that is a tool used to create a shield around your body to stop all forms of electronic pollution that is keeping you awake.
https://fringeenergy.com/product/orgo... - Orgone Garden Pucks - Electronic pollution in the environment caused by things such as cell towers, wifi, and other wireless radiation doesn’t just affect human beings and animals, but also all plant life. High frequency fields can stunt growth, cause cell damage or kill seedlings. Having orgonite in your flower pots and the garden transforms provides a shield of protection, allowing your plant to grow healthier and stronger.