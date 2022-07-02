Supreme Court, Redemption & States of Refuge!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What does the Supreme Court, Daniel, Redemption and Cities of Refuge have to do with each other? Supreme court gives wins to Constitutional Conservatives; and like Daniel, "the prayer of a faithful man avails much" with Coach Joe Kennedy winning the right to practice his faith and pray openly! Praise God! As the states grow farther and farther apart in ideology and morality, the lines are being drawn. Cities of Refuge become States of Refuge for those states and people in alignment with God and His Word. Like Aslan in the Chronicles of Narnia, so today, GOD IS ON THE MOVE! Keep praying, believing, and working to build His kingdom!