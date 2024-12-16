Steve Stern and his Precinct Strategy for Election Integrity Makes Impact on 2024 Election

Steve Stern has a lot of experience in business and how to make things happen. His movement regarding election integrity made an impact on the 2024 election and will continue to impact future elections from the fraud that’s been occurring for decades. With Steve’s movement and the peoples help, We The People can vote in the candidates we support and stop the selections that have taken place for way too long. Listen and learn how you can get involved and make a difference.





SHORT BIO

COO of The Flag Shirt, the largest provider of patriotic gear in the country

Host of the Stern American Show on Rumble

Veteran and small business owner for 70 years

Co-Host of The Flag Day Summit with Jovan Hutton Pulitzer in 2023

Co-Host of The Solutions Summit with Jovan Hutton Pulitzer in 2024

Advocate of Precinct Strategy, founded by Dan Schultz

Election Security Activist and Co-Host of a National Election Security Meeting on Zoom

Master networker in grassroots conservative right politics

Vice Chair of the Broward Republican Executive Committee (Broward County, FL)

LINKS

https://theflagshirt.com

https://sternamerican.com

https://rumble.com/c/SternAmerican

https://rumble.com/v4sp3gq-flag-day-2023-show.html

https://rumble.com/v4iuj4c-patriots-on-the-green-2024-solution-summit-usa-election-security-precinct-s.html

http://www.precinctstrategy.com

https://browardgop.com/team





STEVE STERN ON SOCIAL MEDIA @STERNAMERICAN





X: https://twitter.com/SternAmerican

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sternamerican

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551239572064

Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@SternAmerican





𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘃𝗲:

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/steve_cloward

Telegram: https://t.me/truthtalkwithsteve

