In Tatarstan - The Mobilized Russian's were placed on the Territory of the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center. - 092822
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

This video came from Tatarstan. The mobilized were placed on the territory of the Kazan Expo International Exhibition Center, which was allocated for beds, meals and other life support areas. Judging by the record, the delegation's arrival was not without demonstrative elements. But in any case, the mobilized fighters will live in dry, heated rooms with bathrooms and places to store personal belongings. The video from Kazan clearly demonstrates how the authorities of the regions can really help the fighters and create normal conditions for them during combat training. The realization that society is really ready to take care of the defenders of the country has a very positive effect on the morale of the units. And I would very much like to see this practice spread to other regions.

-----

Hi. This is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1

russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

