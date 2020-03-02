Sedona Woo & Taboo, Ep. 1 Seva Kenn, Energy Orgasm

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Sedona Woo & Taboo
Welcome to “Sedona Woo & Taboo”, where you can be a voyeur for edgy, evocative conversations and esoteric ideas. This show is a combination of the “woo-woo” of Sedona and the stuff we all want to talk about but feel embarrassed to speak out loud. From energy orgasms to UFO’s, we’re going to cover the sensual, the mysterious, the misunderstood, and the enlightened, satisfying your deepest curiosities and perhaps evoking more…