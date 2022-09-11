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Nurse, nutritionist and our health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me for another educational and informative show. First, Kate takes on those who continually attack her and sets the record straight as another media outlet seeks to spread lies about her as a "conspiracy theorist" while failing to do their due diligence to see if what she actually says is true. Then, we'll deal with addictions and bad habits and how to overcome them.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/kate-shemirani-how-to-quit-what-drives-habits-the-wicked-witch-is-dead-but-her-slaves-live-on-video/
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