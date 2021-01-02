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Richard Grenell_ 'They don't want to face the facts.
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145 views • January 02, 2021
Richard Grenell_ 'They don't want to face the facts.
Former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is an exception to the rule in DC. He’s a solid man with incredible integrity. He is one of the few to trust in the DC SWAMP.
He spoke out on the mountains of evidence of voter fraud that local officials have purposefully kept from being exposed: “They don’t want to face the facts.”
Former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell is an exception to the rule in DC. He’s a solid man with incredible integrity. He is one of the few to trust in the DC SWAMP.
He spoke out on the mountains of evidence of voter fraud that local officials have purposefully kept from being exposed: “They don’t want to face the facts.”
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