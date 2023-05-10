NEW Prayer Hotline Info

There is a change in the 'Prayer Hot Line' time. This Friday 5-12-2023 it will open at 7 PM CST till ? But after that and every subsequent Friday it will start at 8 PM CST. The reason is we already have a prayer vigil that starts at 8 PM CST and we needed to coordinate the time. I will not ask for donations in praying for others in need. What I receive freely, freely I give. If you are led by the Holy Spirit to help this ministry, you must go to the website at: www.TonyLamb.org But that is between you and God. But I will not promote any sales or tithes or gifts to this ministry in any way where healing is the work and the goal. WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH - OUR CHURCH LEFT US. We refuse to attend an apostate church that lies and reads and teaches a false gospel from books that are not the word of Almighty God, (which is found ONLY in the KJV Bible or the 1611 KJV Bible) BUT are in fact written by men & women (who are in sin) and are not inspired by God. This is why we use ONLY the KJV Bible, Please Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sqoBX86nv0 See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb Or on Rumble at: https://rumble.com/user/TonyLambWatchman See here to start your own home church: http://www.AzusaSt.com Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org Thank you for your love, support and your prayers for this Last Days Mission for God. You are 'NOT a Partner' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'! * Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 To request prayer, a free Bible or a free book: Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE WHAT IS TO COME - IS TO NOT BE HERE - AS IN BEING RAPTURED. God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb

