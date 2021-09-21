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Hospital Security Guard Reports MAJOR Mistreatment, Refused Treatment of Patients
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260 views • September 21, 2021
Stacey Lee is a hospital security guard. She’s scheduled to be terminated in November, but she’s coming forward now. She says she’s seen patients being refused treatment at her hospital, and she’s also seen those who do get admitted be mistreated once they’re there.
https://rumble.com/vmr0wp-hospital-security-guard-reports-major-mistreatment-refused-treatment-of-pat.html
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https://rumble.com/vmr0wp-hospital-security-guard-reports-major-mistreatment-refused-treatment-of-pat.html
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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