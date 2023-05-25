Nuclear Power Plants - Footage of the Detention of Saboteurs, as well as Explosive Devices found on them

❗️The FSB prevented terrorist attacks on nuclear power facilities in the Russian Federation, which were prepared by the Ukrainian special services.

The suspects have already been detained, and their accomplices have also been identified. During the detention, they seized 36.5 kg of plastid, which is used for American C-4 explosives, 61 detonators, 38 electronic timers and two PM pistols with cartridges.

According to the FSB, on the eve of May 9, a sabotage and terrorist group of IEDs of Ukraine planned to undermine more than 30 pylons of high-voltage power lines of the Leningrad and Kalinin nuclear power plants. If successful, this would lead to a shutdown of nuclear reactors, disruption of the nuclear power plant. The terrorists managed to blow up one and mine four pillars of the power lines of the Leningrad NPP and lay IEDs under seven pillars of the Kalinin NPP, the security service added.

It is known that in order to carry out terrorist attacks, the attackers crossed the Russian border in the Pskov region. The explosives were smuggled to Russia, using a freight channel from the Polish city of Chelm to Lithuania, and then to Belarus. As a result, explosives were delivered to the Rzhevsky district of the Tver region. The cache for explosives was equipped in a cargo trailer.