👑👹 Prince Andrew Accused of Sexually Abusing Children in Ukraine - Child Organ Harvesting and Trafficking Also Happening There



Real Truth Real News





While everyone was distracted by the mainstream media’s latest news cycles, Prince Andrew was accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy during a diplomatic visit to Ukraine earlier this year. But rather than reporting on the credible allegations coming out of Ukraine against Prince Andrew, the media have done everything they can to cover up the scandal, protect the abusers and ensure the global child sex trafficking network, which is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year, remains an open secret.

Video source: The Peoples Voice on Rumble

.

⭐️🛑 Order Ivermectin - Hydroxychloroqine - Azithromycin (Z-Pack), Budesonide and Other Meds Online : www.BodywisePharmacy.com

.

🛑 Dr. Peter McCullough Recommends "Spike Support" With Nattokinase to Dissolve the Spike Protein From the Covid Jab, You Can Find it Here: https://tinyurl.com/5n99uvjv Use Discount Code: "GAILHENDRICKS" for 10% Off at Checkout!

.

🛑 Covid Vaccine Detox: www.DiamondzDetox.com

.

🛑 EDTA Chelation Cream Detoxifies Heavy Metals, Graphene, Parasites, Nano Particles and More. Info and Where to Purchase EDTA: https://tinyurl.com/4fv7s43m

.

🛑 Dr. Zev Zelenko's Awesome Products Include "Z-Detox" For Covid Vaccine Protection - "Z-Flu" Protection Against Colds and Flu and "Z-Shield" which helps defend against dormant viruses. All Products Can Be Found Here: https://tinyurl.com/yc8zhusw

.

🛑 Purchase "Clean Slate" by ROOT Brands - It Provides a Full Body Detox and Healing From Damage Caused By the Covid Vaccine Ingredients: https://therootbrands.com/bodywisecbd

ROOT Brands CEO Christina Rahm Explains Her Incredible Products in This Video: https://tinyurl.com/bddyekfu

.

🛑 High Grade Zeolite for Full Body Vaccine Detox: https://tinyurl.com/53uxv89j

.

🛑 Chlorine Dioxide (MMS): Info and Purchase Link: https://tinyurl.com/43kdtmr3

.

⭐️♥️⭐️ If You Find My Work Helpful Please Consider a Contribution To My "Real Truth Real News" Rumble Channel and Website - I LOVE Keeping You All Informed! https://ko-fi.com/RealTruthRealNews

.

▶️ My Alternative Remedies and Detox Blog: www.DiamondzUltimateHealth.com

▶️ My RealTruthRealNews Information Website: www.RealTruthRealNews.com

▶️ Follow Me on Telegram For World and Health News: https://t.me/RealTruthRealNews