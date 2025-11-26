In-Q-Tel: Palantir spies on Americans every day - John Kiriakou, Ex-CIA officer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ex-CIA officer: Palantir spies on Americans every day
🌏 John Kiriakou reveals how the CIA created In-Q-Tel right after 9/11—a cute James Bond-themed “investment arm” that most Americans have never heard of.
🌏 Its very first investment? About $1.5 million into Palantir back in the early 2000s.
🗣 Kiriakou states bluntly: "It is against the law for the CIA to spy on Americans. Period... But they do every day."