In-Q-Tel: Palantir spies on Americans every day - John Kiriakou, Ex-CIA officer

Ex-CIA officer: Palantir spies on Americans every day

🌏 John Kiriakou reveals how the CIA created In-Q-Tel right after 9/11—a cute James Bond-themed “investment arm” that most Americans have never heard of.

🌏 Its very first investment? About $1.5 million into Palantir back in the early 2000s.

🗣 Kiriakou states bluntly: "It is against the law for the CIA to spy on Americans. Period... But they do every day."