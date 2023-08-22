Create New Account
The Whiny Welding Helper
Gerald W. Brister, Welder
Published 20 hours ago

The advice I gave to a welding helper whose starring role was 'victim.'  I told him it was time to take responsibility for his circumstances, and that our God is a God of second chances.  

Keywords
loving godwelding instructionwelding tips and trickswelding videosgerald w brister

