© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USAID, My Experience. The U.S. must take care of it’s own population. It should continue to flush out waste, fraud, and abuse. Yet, it should not completely relinquish it’s role in our multipolar world. There are emerging markets that should not be ignored (example: Power Africa). Make Products, Not War!