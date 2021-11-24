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A Lazybones Brings Decay - Proverbs 24:30 (NIV)
30 I went past the field of a sluggard,
past the vineyard of someone who has no sense;
31 thorns had come up everywhere,
the ground was covered with weeds,
and the stone wall was in ruins.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The idler destroys by failing to act.
"An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure."
Benjamin Franklin
https://pc1.tiny.us/cshw2cha
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