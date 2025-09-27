BLOW UP the FOOD PYRAMID - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nuke the TOXIC FOOD GUIDE PYRAMID that recommends we eat 11 servings a day of toxic bread and chemical laced pasta. Nuke the TOXIC FOOD GUIDE PYRAMID that recommends we eat 3 servings of pus-filled conventional milk and hormone-laden cheese daily. It's the straight-to-the-hospital guide for drugs and surgery.
https://brighteonuniversity.com/products/holistic-weight-stress-management