© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian IRGC Navy corvette IRIS Shahid Sayyad Shirazi, one of the newest Shahid Soleimani-class missile warships, was reportedly struck by Epstein Coalition forces.
The vessel is part of Iran’s modern catamaran missile corvette fleet designed for high-speed operations and heavy cruise-missile armament in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.