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Fausi Fumbles Over The Texas Phenomenon!
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100 views • April 06, 2021
Texas has been opened for a month now and amazingly the entire state is not dead! Quite the contrary they are all doing great in terms of the scamdemic. Watch as fausi fumbles over this phenomenon!
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