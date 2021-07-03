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JRE #1671 - BRET WEINSTEIN & DR. PIERRE KORY
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62 views • July 03, 2021
The Joe Rogan Experience, June 23, 2021
Dr. Pierre Kory is an ICU and lung specialist who is an expert on the use of the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Bret Weinstein is an evolutionary biologist, visiting fellow at Princeton, host of the DarkHorse podcast, and co-author (with his wife, Heather Heying) of the forthcoming "A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century."
https://jrelibrary.com/1671-bret-weinstein-dr-pierre-kory/
Dr. Pierre Kory is an ICU and lung specialist who is an expert on the use of the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Bret Weinstein is an evolutionary biologist, visiting fellow at Princeton, host of the DarkHorse podcast, and co-author (with his wife, Heather Heying) of the forthcoming "A Hunter-Gatherer's Guide to the 21st Century."
https://jrelibrary.com/1671-bret-weinstein-dr-pierre-kory/
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