Best Health Secret: Earthing/Grounding to Calm the Nervous System & Heal (Earthing.com Promo Code)

Get 10% off products by entering the code SOMATIC when using the following link: https://thesomaticpt.com/earthing (To get the 10% off, both the code AND link are needed).

*This was originally filmed in May 2023. I ended up applying for and becoming an affiliate for this company a few weeks after releasing this video. If you use the above link AND use the code "SOMATIC", you will get 10% off of products from the site. Please note you will need to use both the above link AND enter the code for it to work. This company has a generous 90 day return policy, so trying the products is risk free.

The Earthing Movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44ddtR0XDVU

Interview with Founder Clint Ober: https://youtu.be/cZzXv1JHN3c

Peer reviewed studies: Earthinginstitute.net

For more information about Nina and her coaching practice which offers Somatic Experiencing with the option of adding Non-Dual Awareness & Self-Inquiry, visit thesomaticpt.com. Click the Contact tab if you are interested in scheduling a 1-on-1 session.

*These videos are for informational purposes only and are not medical advice or a substitute for psychotherapy. If you have a trauma history or medical history, please see your healthcare provider, doctor, psychiatrist or psychotherapist near you to help you resolve it safely under guidance.

*Nina Goradia is a coach trained in a variety of modalities. She has gone through the 3 year SEP certification program and offers Somatic Experiencing coaching sessions with the option of adding Non-Dual Awareness & Self-Inquiry.

*Coaching is neither psychotherapy nor medical advice and it does not treat mental or health disorders. If you choose to work with Nina and a mental or health disorder is suspected, you will be referred to an appropriate professional.

*Find Resources for Healing at thesomaticpt.com/resources *Find Somatic Exercises for Children & Adults at thesomaticpt.com/exercises

*If you wish to stay informed of these (as well as receive the downloadable Trauma Map I refer to in my videos), you can subscribe to our newsletter here: https://mailchi.mp/fbe4de874414/email-subscription

*If you would like to support this work, 100% of donations will go directly to paying for full or subsidized SE sessions based on need. They can be sent directly to [email protected] via Paypal. Just add a note specifying that it is a donation. Thank you so much for your support! As we clear our own traumas and help others clear theirs, we can all experience a better world. May you live in peace!

Discount Codes on Other Products I Recommend:

*To get 20% off your first order of Purity Coffee, enter the code SOMATIC into the following link: https://thesomaticpt.com/puritycoffee (To get the 20% off, both the code AND link are needed).

*To get 10% off your first order of the purest olive oil I've ever found, Papa Vince olive oil, enter the code SOMATIC into the following link: https://thesomaticpt.com/papavince (To get the 10% off, both the code AND link are needed).

