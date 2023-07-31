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READ the most suppressed book of the 21st Century; LEARN how you can support the mission to save lives, revolutionize healthcare & convict the covid criminals!
CoronavirusExtinct
CoronavirusExtinct
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47 views • July 31, 2023

If you call yourself a warrior for truth against the schemes of lying elites, then you need to read this book!!

Purchase the Third Edition of The Nuclear Option here: https://www.amazon.com/Nuclear-Option-extinct-coronavirus-professional-ebook/dp/B0BPPLJZSM !

To further support me, visit my website at coronavirusExtinct.com, or my funding appeal page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/y54bce-mission-to-extinct-the-coronavirus-with-science .

The Nuclear Option will initiate you into the medical systems that had the tools to prevent and treat covid from the very beginning. My reporting explains the evidence for these medicines, AND shows how they have been suppressed by the media and medical establishment to keep us dying, ignorant, and afraid. The Nuclear Option will teach you which doctors have the best expertise to keep us well and help us heal from diseases that we will encounter throughout life.

Read the full book description here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPPLJZSM

Because of the total suppression of this book and its contents for the past three years, I am in severe financial hardship. If you want me to continue to fight to spread the truth and hold the criminals to account, then I need your help.

To support me, visit my website at coronavirusExtinct.com, or my funding appeal page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/y54bce-mission-to-extinct-the-coronavirus-with-science .

You can read more about my odyssey to spread this information in the free book preview on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPPLJZSM .

You will be stunned when you find out how much life-saving information the media has been keeping from you! THIS BOOK IS THE MEDICAL ESTABLISHMENT’S WORST NIGHTMARE—and it’s a gift for the health and freedom of all people who live on this earth.

The world has discarded me because of the high work I am doing. If you support me, you are joining the cause to defeat medical fascism and bring healthcare into a new age!

With new hope & light,
Adam Gattuso, Science Writer


Background Music Credit: 1812 Overture – Tchaikovsky

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free speechnewssciencecorruptionmedicinehealthcarenatural medicineherbal medicinemedical freedomcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy