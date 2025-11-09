The Meaning of the Serenity Prayer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video presents the famous Serenity prayer, with a detailed explanation of each line. It features illustrations that include online images and artworks and photographs by Kathy A. Wittman. The piano music provides an inspirational, serene atmosphere that conveys an attitude of calm acceptance for the viewers.