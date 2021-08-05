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Mary Tocco - Vaccines: Risks, Responsibility and Rights
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21 views • August 05, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast Mary Tocco is joining us. Mary Tocco has been in the natural health care field for over 40 years. She works as a natural health advocate for people who want to improve their health by consultation. Mary is the Vice President for the Foundation for Pediatric Health, co-founder of the American Chiropractic Autism Board, helped manage Hope For Autism which is a training program for physicians who want to help children with autism recover. Mary was the radio host of, “Healing Our World”, from 2010 through 2014 and produced over 250 programs. The program focused on various things in the world making people sick, natural healing methods addressing those issues and empowering people to make a difference in their health. She is the mother of 5 healthy non-vaccinated children and 10 non-vaccinated grandchildren. Before having he first child 40 years ago, she had the opportunity to research childhood vaccines. There was enough evidence back then to convince her to avoid vaccines for their children. She is the creator of a 6 part video series: Vaccines: Risk, Responsibility and Rights And the author of A wholistic Heritage series -natural immune development a deeper understanding of our own immune system.
Mary speaks around the US and Canada. She is on a passionate mission to reach parents and physicians with the truth about vaccine toxicity and injury. Get more information on Mary at https://childhoodshots.com/
Please welcome Mary Tocco to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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#MaryTocco #ChildhoodShots #NaturalImmunity #Virus #Covid #Vaccines #Lockdown #Mask #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
Mary speaks around the US and Canada. She is on a passionate mission to reach parents and physicians with the truth about vaccine toxicity and injury. Get more information on Mary at https://childhoodshots.com/
Please welcome Mary Tocco to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
🤝 - Today’s Show Is Brought To You By www.NaturallyInspiredDetox.com
(Gut And Body Detox, Heavy Metal Detox, Natural Minerals For All Ages) - 🤝
❤️ - You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community - ❤️
Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
❤️ - Become A Member At - ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙏 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙏
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms - 🤛
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com -🎙
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com - 🔥
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com - ✍️
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired - ❤️
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#MaryTocco #ChildhoodShots #NaturalImmunity #Virus #Covid #Vaccines #Lockdown #Mask #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
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