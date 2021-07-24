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Dr Jane Ruby on Hospital Numbers and Novavax injection technology
ExercisingFreedom
ExercisingFreedom
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1225 views • July 24, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby is a licensed nurse practitioner, internal medicine, subspecialty surgical and medical cardiology.

Dr. Ruby has full prescriptive privileges, including the full federal schedule of narcotics, and an independent license to practice medicine in a limited specialty. She took all of her course work in the medical school, not the nursing school, at the prestigious University of Rochester.

In order to weigh in on pharmaceutical drug development, she has had to gain a complete working knowledge of biochemistry, organic and inorganic chemistry, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodymanics, and receptor physiology.

Dr. Ruby worked on the human research studies to launch some of the most famous compounds in the world in depression, anxiety, Alzheimer’s disease, opiod addiction, cardiac diseases, diabetes and renal failure.

www.StewPeters.tv | www.DrJaneRuby.com
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vaccineusahospitalstewpetersdrjaneruby
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