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This Is What Treason Looks Like
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340 views • November 20, 2021
A bombshell report came out that exposed a secret "vaccine" contract between Pfizer and several nations, including the united States under President Donald Trump. Trump calls himself "the father of the vaccine" and pumped billions of dollars unconstitutionally into the hands of Big Pharma, as well as purchased millions of "vaccines" prior to them even be authorized by the FDA for emergency use. In the same manner that he sold out American sovereignty in the USMCA, it appears Trump sold the American people out during the COVID plandemic too. It's treasonous.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/this-is-what-treason-looks-like-video/
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Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
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