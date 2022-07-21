Cannabis Concentrates: An analysis of category data & trends

With so many types of Concentrates and ways to consume them, Concentrates are an art that appeal to a certain consumer.

That might be why this category isn’t as dominant as other cannabis form factors as the fifth largest product category in both the US and Canada. But while this category doesn’t share the simplicity of Flower or the discretion of Edibles, younger consumers are exploring the category with Gen Z customers purchasing Concentrates at triple the rate of Baby Boomers.

Episode 991 The #TalkingHedge will take a close look at the Concentrate category, examining market share trends, pricing, demographics, and segments in the US and Canada...

https://youtu.be/wVCa-9eLpkw



