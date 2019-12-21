Impeachment Vote Today: Constitutional Duty Or Political Farce?

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The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives is expected to vote for two articles of impeachment against President Trump today and the articles are expected to die in the Republican-controlled Senate. Is Congress doing its Constitutional duty to remove a president abusing his power and obstructing Congress, or is this a prosecution in search of a crime?
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News & Politics