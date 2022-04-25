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Contending with Horses Pt. 2
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12 views • April 25, 2022
According to the Bible if Christians today are dealing with footmen in a war and they cannot stand up how will they manage when the cavalry is rolled out? This sermon is final part of a 2 part series dealing with the present world crisis. The first 12 minutes was corrupted so I used the streaming version to patch it. May you be blest by listening.
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