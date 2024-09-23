BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1012 DO YOU KEEP YOUR COVENANT AND OATH

1012 DO YOU KEEP YOUR COVENANT AND OATH…ELOHIM DOES





Scripture: D’varim (Deut) 29:9-14 also with him who is not here with us today.





SYNOPSIS: Today’s lesson is about the Eternal oath. Do you know what is that Eternal oath? If ELOHIM keeps it, do you have to? Are the only people who are saved those who saw, heard and walked with MESSIAH? Can you prove it one way or the other? Are there any liars in heaven? The answer is no. I have a question; then most of the people who think they are saved are not accordin to Yochanan. For he wrote this: 1Jn 2:3-4 The way we can be sure we know him is if we are obeying his commands. Anyone who says, "I know him," but isn't obeying his commands is a liar—the truth is not in him. THAT should be very scary for a lot of people. Finally what does that have to do with this: Deu 29:14 Rather, I am making it both with him who is standing here with us today before YEHOVAH our God and also with him who is not here with us today. GET your notepad ready!!!





BIBLE VERSES: D’varim (Deut) 29:9-14 also with him who is not here with us today. Yaakov (James) 4:4 friendship and marriage. D’varim (Deut) 29:11-14. Zecharyah (Zech) 10:1-10 who hears HIM whistle. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 55:6-11 Whistle…let him return to our God, for he will freely forgive. 1ST Yochanan (Jn) 2:1-6 not only for us but for those not here. Sh’mot (Ex) 21:29-30 if the ransom is paid he may live. Revelation 7:9-10 to numerous to count.





