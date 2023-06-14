The Flash (1993, Master System)

The Flash is a platformer developed by British company Probe Software and published by Sega (in Europe) and Tec Toy (in Brazil).





The super villains Trachmann and Trickster have teamed up to get Central City under their rule, and it is up to the Flash to thwart their schemes.





During each level, Flash must find a switch and use it before he can leave through the exit. He can spin around on the spot or while moving and use this as an attack. He can also use a cyclone attack in short range, but this attack is limited in use through a gauge. The gauge can replenished by collecting a power-up or at a machine placed somewhere in the level. Each level has a time limit. When time has run out, the FED will start chasing Flash. He can still finish the level, though, if he can avoid them.